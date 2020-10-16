2020 China's National Women's Boxing Championships to be staged in Hebei

A boxer attends a training session prior to the 2020 China's National Women's Boxing Championships in Qian'an, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 16. 2020. The 2020 China's National Women's Boxing Championships will be staged from Oct. 17 to 22 here, and nearly 200 boxers from some 37 delegations are to take part in the event. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A boxer prepares while attending a training session prior to the 2020 China's National Women's Boxing Championships in Qian'an, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 16. 2020. The 2020 China's National Women's Boxing Championships will be staged from Oct. 17 to 22 here, and nearly 200 boxers from some 37 delegations are to take part in the event. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A boxer attends a training session prior to the 2020 China's National Women's Boxing Championships in Qian'an, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 16. 2020. The 2020 China's National Women's Boxing Championships will be staged from Oct. 17 to 22 here, and nearly 200 boxers from some 37 delegations are to take part in the event. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A boxer attends a training session prior to the 2020 China's National Women's Boxing Championships in Qian'an, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 16. 2020. The 2020 China's National Women's Boxing Championships will be staged from Oct. 17 to 22 here, and nearly 200 boxers from some 37 delegations are to take part in the event. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)