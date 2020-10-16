Scenery of Mahuangliang loess geo-park in Shaanxi

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 16, 2020 shows the scenery of Mahuangliang loess geo-park at Mahuangliang Town of Yulin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The geo-park covering an area of 37 square kilometers has opened to the public recently. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 16, 2020 shows the scenery of Mahuangliang loess geo-park at Mahuangliang Town of Yulin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The geo-park covering an area of 37 square kilometers has opened to the public recently. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 16, 2020 shows the scenery of Mahuangliang loess geo-park at Mahuangliang Town of Yulin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The geo-park covering an area of 37 square kilometers has opened to the public recently. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 16, 2020 shows the scenery of Mahuangliang loess geo-park at Mahuangliang Town of Yulin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The geo-park covering an area of 37 square kilometers has opened to the public recently. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)