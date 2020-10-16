Landscape of earth forest in Tibet

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/16 20:23:14

Photo taken on Oct. 15, 2020 shows the landscape of earth forest in Zanda County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tian Jinwen)


 

