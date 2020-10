Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov (right) and Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov arrive for an official ceremony of a transfer of power at the Kyrgyzstan parliament in Bishkek on Friday. The nation called off a state of emergency the same day. Jeenbekov's resignation comes after opposition groups last week seized government buildings in protest against the parliamentary election on October 4. Photo: AP