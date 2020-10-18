Construction work of 20 residential buildings completed in Axili, Xinjiang

A woman arranges belongings at her new house in Axili Town of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 16, 2020. Under a housing project to benefit hundreds of households of local herdsmen, the construction work of 20 residential buildings has been completed in Axili recently. So far, over 30 households have moved into their new homes. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A woman is seen on the balcony of her new house in Axili Town of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 16, 2020. Under a housing project to benefit hundreds of households of local herdsmen, the construction work of 20 residential buildings has been completed in Axili recently. So far, over 30 households have moved into their new homes. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Residents chat near their new houses in Axili Town of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 16, 2020. Under a housing project to benefit hundreds of households of local herdsmen, the construction work of 20 residential buildings has been completed in Axili recently. So far, over 30 households have moved into their new homes. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A man tutors her child at their new house in Axili Town of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 16, 2020. Under a housing project to benefit hundreds of households of local herdsmen, the construction work of 20 residential buildings has been completed in Axili recently. So far, over 30 households have moved into their new homes. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 16, 2020 shows the newly-built buildings as part of a housing project in Axili Town of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Under a housing project to benefit hundreds of households of local herdsmen, the construction work of 20 residential buildings has been completed in Axili recently. So far, over 30 households have moved into their new homes. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 16, 2020 shows a residential area in Axili Town of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Under a housing project to benefit hundreds of households of local herdsmen, the construction work of 20 residential buildings has been completed in Axili recently. So far, over 30 households have moved into their new homes. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

