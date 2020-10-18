Aerial view of Zhaojue County, SW China

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 13, 2020 shows the paddy fields at Abingluogu Town in Zhaojue County, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Lying deep in the Daliang Mountains, Zhaojue County is traditionally home to people of the Yi ethnic group, with the largest poor population among the severely impoverished counties in the province. The county has witnessed great changes after several years of poverty alleviation efforts, as 136 impoverished villages in the county have shaken off poverty by the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Aerial photo taken on July 2, 2020 shows a view of Erwu Village at Dimo Town in Zhaojue County, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Lying deep in the Daliang Mountains, Zhaojue County is traditionally home to people of the Yi ethnic group, with the largest poor population among the severely impoverished counties in the province. The county has witnessed great changes after several years of poverty alleviation efforts, as 136 impoverished villages in the county have shaken off poverty by the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Aerial photo taken on July 24, 2020 shows a river at an altitude of 2,560 meters in Saladipo Town of Zhaojue County, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Lying deep in the Daliang Mountains, Zhaojue County is traditionally home to people of the Yi ethnic group, with the largest poor population among the severely impoverished counties in the province. The county has witnessed great changes after several years of poverty alleviation efforts, as 136 impoverished villages in the county have shaken off poverty by the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2020 shows the Zhaojue Reservoir on the outskirts of Zhaojue County, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Lying deep in the Daliang Mountains, Zhaojue County is traditionally home to people of the Yi ethnic group, with the largest poor population among the severely impoverished counties in the province. The county has witnessed great changes after several years of poverty alleviation efforts, as 136 impoverished villages in the county have shaken off poverty by the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2020 shows the farmland on the outskirts of Zhaojue County, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Lying deep in the Daliang Mountains, Zhaojue County is traditionally home to people of the Yi ethnic group, with the largest poor population among the severely impoverished counties in the province. The county has witnessed great changes after several years of poverty alleviation efforts, as 136 impoverished villages in the county have shaken off poverty by the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2020 shows a view of Gumo Village of Tebuluo Town in Zhaojue County, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Lying deep in the Daliang Mountains, Zhaojue County is traditionally home to people of the Yi ethnic group, with the largest poor population among the severely impoverished counties in the province. The county has witnessed great changes after several years of poverty alleviation efforts, as 136 impoverished villages in the county have shaken off poverty by the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2020 shows a view of the downtown area in Zhaojue County, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Lying deep in the Daliang Mountains, Zhaojue County is traditionally home to people of the Yi ethnic group, with the largest poor population among the severely impoverished counties in the province. The county has witnessed great changes after several years of poverty alleviation efforts, as 136 impoverished villages in the county have shaken off poverty by the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2020 shows the trees and farmland around downtown area of Zhaojue County, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Lying deep in the Daliang Mountains, Zhaojue County is traditionally home to people of the Yi ethnic group, with the largest poor population among the severely impoverished counties in the province. The county has witnessed great changes after several years of poverty alleviation efforts, as 136 impoverished villages in the county have shaken off poverty by the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 13, 2020 shows a view of Sanhe Village in Zhaojue County, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Lying deep in the Daliang Mountains, Zhaojue County is traditionally home to people of the Yi ethnic group, with the largest poor population among the severely impoverished counties in the province. The county has witnessed great changes after several years of poverty alleviation efforts, as 136 impoverished villages in the county have shaken off poverty by the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Aerial photo taken on July 2, 2020 shows the paddy fields at Dimo Village of Dimo Town in Zhaojue County, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Lying deep in the Daliang Mountains, Zhaojue County is traditionally home to people of the Yi ethnic group, with the largest poor population among the severely impoverished counties in the province. The county has witnessed great changes after several years of poverty alleviation efforts, as 136 impoverished villages in the county have shaken off poverty by the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)