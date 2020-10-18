Villagers display traditional costumes at Danzhai Wanda Town, Guizhou

Villagers display traditional costumes at the Danzhai Wanda Town in Danzhai County, Qiangdongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 17, 2020. On weekends and holidays, many local villagers of Miao ethnic group gather at the Danzhai Wanda Town scenic spot to show visitors different branches of traditional Miao style costumes. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 17, 2020 shows villagers displaying traditional costumes at the Danzhai Wanda Town in Danzhai County, Qiangdongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. On weekends and holidays, many local villagers of Miao ethnic group gather at the Danzhai Wanda Town scenic spot to show visitors different branches of traditional Miao style costumes. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

