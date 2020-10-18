Cotton enters harvest season in Xinjiang

A farmer harvests cotton in a field in Manas County, Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 17, 2020. A total of 83 mu (5.53 hectares) of cotton in Manas County entered harvest season in this October. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A cotton harvesting machine works in a field in Manas County, Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 17, 2020. A total of 83 mu (5.53 hectares) of cotton in Manas County entered harvest season in this October. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A member of staff transports packed cotton at a factory in Manas County, Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 17, 2020. A total of 83 mu (5.53 hectares) of cotton in Manas County entered harvest season in this October. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A farmer checks rolls of cotton in Manas County, Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 17, 2020. A total of 83 mu (5.53 hectares) of cotton in Manas County entered harvest season in this October. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 17, 2020 shows a view of a cotton field in Manas County, Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. A total of 83 mu (5.53 hectares) of cotton in Manas County entered harvest season in this October. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A member of staff piles the picked cotton in Manas County, Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 17, 2020. A total of 83 mu (5.53 hectares) of cotton in Manas County entered harvest season in this October. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 17, 2020 shows a cotton harvesting machine working in a field in Manas County, Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. A total of 83 mu (5.53 hectares) of cotton in Manas County entered harvest season in this October. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A farmer checks the quality of cotton in a field in Manas County, Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 17, 2020. A total of 83 mu (5.53 hectares) of cotton in Manas County entered harvest season in this October. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Members of staff transport the picked cotton in Manas County, Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 17, 2020. A total of 83 mu (5.53 hectares) of cotton in Manas County entered harvest season in this October. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Members of staff work at a cotton mill in Manas County, Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 17, 2020. A total of 83 mu (5.53 hectares) of cotton in Manas County entered harvest season in this October. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Members of staff work at a cotton mill in Manas County, Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 17, 2020. A total of 83 mu (5.53 hectares) of cotton in Manas County entered harvest season in this October. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)