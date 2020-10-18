Protesters attend anti-restriction rally in Vancouver, Canada

Protesters hold signs during an anti-restriction rally in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 17, 2020. Thousands of protesters took part in the anti-coronavirus-restriction rally to express their disapproval over a number of topics including lockdowns, mask mandates, quarantine, travel bans and social distancing. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

