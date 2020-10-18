2020 Mississauga Ribfest drive-thru event held in Canada

A chef wearing a face mask poses for photos with ribs during the 2020 Mississauga Ribfest drive-thru event in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on Oct. 17, 2020. Hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Mississauga and Mississauga West, the drive-thru event is held here from Saturday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A chef wearing a face mask poses for photos with ribs during the 2020 Mississauga Ribfest drive-thru event in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on Oct. 17, 2020. Hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Mississauga and Mississauga West, the drive-thru event is held here from Saturday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Cooked ribs with barbecue sauce are seen during the 2020 Mississauga Ribfest drive-thru event in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on Oct. 17, 2020. Hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Mississauga and Mississauga West, the drive-thru event is held here from Saturday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People in their vehicles line up to get meals during the 2020 Mississauga Ribfest drive-thru event in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on Oct. 17, 2020. Hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Mississauga and Mississauga West, the drive-thru event is held here from Saturday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Chefs wearing face masks prepare ribs during the 2020 Mississauga Ribfest drive-thru event in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on Oct. 17, 2020. Hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Mississauga and Mississauga West, the drive-thru event is held here from Saturday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A chef wearing a face mask prepares cooked ribs for customers during the 2020 Mississauga Ribfest drive-thru event in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on Oct. 17, 2020. Hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Mississauga and Mississauga West, the drive-thru event is held here from Saturday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A chef brushes ribs with barbecue sauce during the 2020 Mississauga Ribfest drive-thru event in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on Oct. 17, 2020. Hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Mississauga and Mississauga West, the drive-thru event is held here from Saturday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A volunteer wearing a face mask directs vehicles during the 2020 Mississauga Ribfest drive-thru event in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on Oct. 17, 2020. Hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Mississauga and Mississauga West, the drive-thru event is held here from Saturday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)