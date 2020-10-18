International Day for Eradication of Poverty marked in Iran

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/18 9:34:10

A child cries on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, on Oct. 17, 2020, the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)


 

Children play in a slum on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, on Oct. 17, 2020, the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)


 

A man stands beside his cart in a slum on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, on Oct. 17, 2020, the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)


 

Children are seen in a slum on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, on Oct. 17, 2020, the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)


 

Children play in a slum on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, on Oct. 17, 2020, the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)


 

