People take COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in Srinagar city

Health workers conduct COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in Srinagar city, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A woman waits for her turn to take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test in Srinagar city, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A health worker conducts a COVID-19 rapid antigen test in Srinagar city, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a man for a COVID-19 rapid antigen test in Srinagar city, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A man takes his mother for a COVID-19 test in Srinagar city, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

People wait to take COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in Srinagar city, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)