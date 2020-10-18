New school year starts in Sanaa, Yemen

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/18 9:46:40

Students go to school on the first day of the new school year in Sanaa, Yemen, Oct. 17, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)


 

Students do morning exercise on the first day of the new school year at a school in Sanaa, Yemen, Oct. 17, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)


 

Students attend a class on the first day of the new school year at a school in Sanaa, Yemen, Oct. 17, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)


 

Students do morning exercise on the first day of the new school year at a school in Sanaa, Yemen, Oct. 17, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)


 

