Chinese artist presents paintings created during pandemic

Chinese painter Chen Dongfan (1st R) and visitors look at Chen's works at FOU Gallery in New York, the United States, on Oct. 17, 2020. More than 50 works of Chen Dongfan, a Chinese painter living in New York City, which were created during the time of COVID-19, are on display at Fou Gallery starting Saturday. (Photo by Inna Xu/Xinhua)

More than 50 works of Chen Dongfan, a Chinese painter living in New York City, which were created during the time of COVID-19, are on display at Fou Gallery starting Saturday.The exhibition, which will be open to public until Dec. 19, features two new oil painting series Poster and Story in addition to a latest large oil painting "Rise From the Ashes," according to a press release from Fou Gallery.Chen chose to create small-sized paintings at home when he was not able to go to his studio during self-quarantine.Each work of the Story series was drawn on Chinese rice paper of the size similar to an open book, with a line of literary text on the left side.

Meanwhile, the Poster series records Chen's struggles and confusions while quarantined at home."Rise from the Ashes," which was created at Chen's studio as New York City reopened, reveals Chen's ecstasy of seeing the dawn of returning to normal life.After he graduated from Total Art Studio of China Academy of Art in 2008, Chen has been living and working in New York City and China's Hangzhou city since 2014. He has created large-scale paintings in New York like "Sun Yat-sen Road in Color" and "The Song of Dragon and Flowers."