Chinese artist presents paintings created during pandemic

Chinese painter Chen Dongfan (1st R) and visitors look at Chen's works at FOU Gallery in New York, the United States, on Oct. 17, 2020. More than 50 works of Chen Dongfan, a Chinese painter living in New York City, which were created during the time of COVID-19, are on display at Fou Gallery starting Saturday. (Photo by Inna Xu/Xinhua)
Chinese painter Chen Dongfan (2nd R) and visitors look at Chen's works at FOU Gallery in New York, the United States, on Oct. 17, 2020. More than 50 works of Chen Dongfan, a Chinese painter living in New York City, which were created during the time of COVID-19, are on display at Fou Gallery starting Saturday. (Photo by Inna Xu/Xinhua)
A visitor looks at Chen Dongfan's works at FOU Gallery in New York, the United States, on Oct. 17, 2020. More than 50 works of Chen Dongfan, a Chinese painter living in New York City, which were created during the time of COVID-19, are on display at Fou Gallery starting Saturday. (Photo by Inna Xu/Xinhua)
A visitor looks at Chen Dongfan's works at FOU Gallery in New York, the United States, on Oct. 17, 2020. More than 50 works of Chen Dongfan, a Chinese painter living in New York City, which were created during the time of COVID-19, are on display at Fou Gallery starting Saturday. (Photo by Inna Xu/Xinhua)