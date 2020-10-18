People enjoy autumn colours at Westonbirt in Britain

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/18 10:53:59

People take pictures as they enjoy the autumn colours at Westonbirt, the National Arboretum near Tetbury, in Gloucestershire, Britain on Oct. 17, 2020. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)


 

A boy enjoys the autumn colours at Westonbirt, the National Arboretum near Tetbury, in Gloucestershire, Britain on Oct. 17, 2020. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)


 

People enjoy the autumn colours at Westonbirt, the National Arboretum near Tetbury, in Gloucestershire, Britain on Oct. 17, 2020. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)


 

A woman enjoys the autumn colours at Westonbirt, the National Arboretum near Tetbury, in Gloucestershire, Britain on Oct. 17, 2020. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)


 

A woman enjoys the autumn colours at Westonbirt, the National Arboretum near Tetbury, in Gloucestershire, Britain on Oct. 17, 2020. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)


 

A woman carries a leaf as she enjoys the autumn colours at Westonbirt, the National Arboretum near Tetbury, in Gloucestershire, Britain on Oct. 17, 2020. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)


 

A man wearing a face mask walks past a tree at Westonbirt, the National Arboretum near Tetbury, in Gloucestershire, Britain on Oct. 17, 2020. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)


 

