Chinese spying in Africa through infrastructure projects is ‘groundless’ accusation: Chinese embassy

File photo of the Ghana National Theater against the backdrop of Gulf of Guinea (Xinhua/Lin Xiaowei)

Accusations that the Chinese government is spying in Africa are completely "groundless", according to the Chinese embassy in Ghana."These assertions are baseless and China sees Africa as a friend and a partner, not a foe," read a statement on the embassy website, which added that the US has been conducting espionage, and some others are doing the same.Espionage or spying by China using Chinese-built government buildings in Africa is a baseless assertion, the embassy said."It is notable that Africans have chosen, and have chosen well, a partner and a friend; a country with a great history of resistance against imperialism and enslavement; a country with a strong labor force, resilience and productivity," said an article posted by the embassy.Global Times