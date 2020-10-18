RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

Although you may desire some peace and quiet today, if your friends want you to accompany them on a fun new adventure, you should certainly do so. You will only end up missing out by staying home. Your lucky numbers: 2, 3, 7, 14, 15.Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Trouble may come at you from an unexpected direction. You will have to be quick on your feet and adapt if you want to overcome the challenges that stand in your way. This is a good time to spend some quality time with that special someone. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Your ability to make valuable contributions at the workplace will be recognized and rewarded. A kind-hearted action may end up creating a new friendship. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)You may want to keep your schedule as free as possible as you may find yourself swamped today. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Emotional ties may make it difficult for you to see some things clearly today. Finding someone to talk things over with may provide some much needed perspective. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Compromise will be needed if you want to get anywhere with someone who disagrees with you. Pride will be the biggest barrier that needs to be overcome. Lady Luck will favor the bold today. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)You may have to read between the lines when dealing with a close family member. A problem boiling beneath the surface may explode if not approached carefully. Your financial luck is about to take a turn for the better. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)You may have to weigh in on an important issue at the office today. While you may not like taking sides, you most likely will not have that luxury as you reach a decision. Someone close to you may be in need of a shoulder to cry on. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)An attractive offer may look good at first glance. Make sure you go over every detail carefully in order to ensure that everything is on the up and up. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Take care not to reveal too many personal details about your life. Make sure you err on the side of caution for the next few days. An unexpected windfall is heading your way. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Make sure you get some rest whenever you get a break, because you won't know when the next one is coming. An investment looks enticing, but be prepared to wait a long while to reap the rewards. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Organization and detail-orientated planning will enable you to attain a position that will further enhance your career. Tackling problems from different angles will allow you to find solutions more efficiently. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)What once was simple has become a bit more challenging. It could be that you're getting soft. Now's the time to get back into fighting shape. ✭✭✭RATINGS ✭5: Head for Macao!4: Ye gods! The planets align!3: Things are looking up.2: Don't bet on things working out.1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.