Crossword

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/10/18 20:48:40

puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 "___ has it ..."

  6 Imitated

 10 Polite address with an apostrophe

 14 '00s skating champion Ohno

 15 Hunter's quarry

 16 Competitor of Vogue

 17 Movie title that could be interpreted as "driving northeast toward Cleveland"?

 20 Famous last word

 21 Switch's partner

 22 Wanders

 23 Stickers?

 24 Nativity trio

 26 ... "driving south from Canada"?

 33 Zodiac ram

 34 Prompted

 35 Emcee's device

 36 Sheep farm sounds

 37 Admit to a college

 39 Unyielding

 40 Mahomes' try: Abbr.

 41 Long story

 42 Chocolate unit in a recipe

 43 ... "driving northwest toward Reno"?

 47 Chopping tools

 48 "The ___ of life is living in agreement with nature" (Zeno)

 49 Loud racket

 52 Sail supporter

 53 Source of 36-Across

 56 ... "driving east from Pakistan"?

 60 Star whose name anagrams to "gave"

 61 You might follow one outside

 62 Final bios

 63 Teen sensation

 64 "Guilty" or "not guilty"

 65 Smart and stylish

DOWN

  1 Current craze

  2 "It Came ___ the Midnight Clear"

  3 Word before "lighting" or "swing"

  4 Antiquated

  5 Baskin's partner

  6 Advocate of forced retirement, maybe

  7 Treaty

  8 Introspective music genre

  9 It borders Penn.

 10 Personal narrative

 11 Jessica who played Invisible Woman

 12 Many a college donor, briefly

 13 Hot ___ (disaster)

 18 2020 candidate who proposed a universal basic income

 19 Exhorted

 23 Mrs. Smith's desserts

 24 Hawaii's "Valley Isle"

 25 "Well said!"

 26 Scheming group

 27 Speechify

 28 Mazda roadster

 29 In base eight

 30 Chatting online

 31 Indicator of uncertainty when dating?

 32 Zeniths

 37 Narrow road

 38 ___ Benedict

 39 Uranium, for a nuclear reactor

 41 They're at the bottoms of clocks

 42 Enthusiastic applause

 44 Feudal tenant

 45 Christie who created Poirot

 46 Meh

 49 Neytiri, e.g., in "Avatar"

 50 Column from a guest contributor, often

 51 "Othello" villain

 52 Dole (out)

 53 Make less wordy, say

 54 '80s skating champion Katarina

 55 Straightforward

 57 GasBuddy, for one

 58 ___ pal

 59 Org. for Hawks and Pelicans

solution







RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus