puzzle
ACROSS
1 "___ has it ..."
6 Imitated
10 Polite address with an apostrophe
14 '00s skating champion Ohno
15 Hunter's quarry
16 Competitor of Vogue
17 Movie title that could be interpreted as "driving northeast toward Cleveland"?
20 Famous last word
21 Switch's partner
22 Wanders
23 Stickers?
24 Nativity trio
26 ... "driving south from Canada"?
33 Zodiac ram
34 Prompted
35 Emcee's device
36 Sheep farm sounds
37 Admit to a college
39 Unyielding
40 Mahomes' try: Abbr.
41 Long story
42 Chocolate unit in a recipe
43 ... "driving northwest toward Reno"?
47 Chopping tools
48 "The ___ of life is living in agreement with nature" (Zeno)
49 Loud racket
52 Sail supporter
53 Source of 36-Across
56 ... "driving east from Pakistan"?
60 Star whose name anagrams to "gave"
61 You might follow one outside
62 Final bios
63 Teen sensation
64 "Guilty" or "not guilty"
65 Smart and stylishDOWN
1 Current craze
2 "It Came ___ the Midnight Clear"
3 Word before "lighting" or "swing"
4 Antiquated
5 Baskin's partner
6 Advocate of forced retirement, maybe
7 Treaty
8 Introspective music genre
9 It borders Penn.
10 Personal narrative
11 Jessica who played Invisible Woman
12 Many a college donor, briefly
13 Hot ___ (disaster)
18 2020 candidate who proposed a universal basic income
19 Exhorted
23 Mrs. Smith's desserts
24 Hawaii's "Valley Isle"
25 "Well said!"
26 Scheming group
27 Speechify
28 Mazda roadster
29 In base eight
30 Chatting online
31 Indicator of uncertainty when dating?
32 Zeniths
37 Narrow road
38 ___ Benedict
39 Uranium, for a nuclear reactor
41 They're at the bottoms of clocks
42 Enthusiastic applause
44 Feudal tenant
45 Christie who created Poirot
46 Meh
49 Neytiri, e.g., in "Avatar"
50 Column from a guest contributor, often
51 "Othello" villain
52 Dole (out)
53 Make less wordy, say
54 '80s skating champion Katarina
55 Straightforward
57 GasBuddy, for one
58 ___ pal
59 Org. for Hawks and Pelicans
solution