puzzle

1 "___ has it ..."6 Imitated10 Polite address with an apostrophe14 '00s skating champion Ohno15 Hunter's quarry16 Competitor of Vogue17 Movie title that could be interpreted as "driving northeast toward Cleveland"?20 Famous last word21 Switch's partner22 Wanders23 Stickers?24 Nativity trio26 ... "driving south from Canada"?33 Zodiac ram34 Prompted35 Emcee's device36 Sheep farm sounds37 Admit to a college39 Unyielding40 Mahomes' try: Abbr.41 Long story42 Chocolate unit in a recipe43 ... "driving northwest toward Reno"?47 Chopping tools48 "The ___ of life is living in agreement with nature" (Zeno)49 Loud racket52 Sail supporter53 Source of 36-Across56 ... "driving east from Pakistan"?60 Star whose name anagrams to "gave"61 You might follow one outside62 Final bios63 Teen sensation64 "Guilty" or "not guilty"65 Smart and stylish1 Current craze2 "It Came ___ the Midnight Clear"3 Word before "lighting" or "swing"4 Antiquated5 Baskin's partner6 Advocate of forced retirement, maybe7 Treaty8 Introspective music genre9 It borders Penn.10 Personal narrative11 Jessica who played Invisible Woman12 Many a college donor, briefly13 Hot ___ (disaster)18 2020 candidate who proposed a universal basic income19 Exhorted23 Mrs. Smith's desserts24 Hawaii's "Valley Isle"25 "Well said!"26 Scheming group27 Speechify28 Mazda roadster29 In base eight30 Chatting online31 Indicator of uncertainty when dating?32 Zeniths37 Narrow road38 ___ Benedict39 Uranium, for a nuclear reactor41 They're at the bottoms of clocks42 Enthusiastic applause44 Feudal tenant45 Christie who created Poirot46 Meh49 Neytiri, e.g., in "Avatar"50 Column from a guest contributor, often51 "Othello" villain52 Dole (out)53 Make less wordy, say54 '80s skating champion Katarina55 Straightforward57 GasBuddy, for one58 ___ pal59 Org. for Hawks and Pelicans

solution