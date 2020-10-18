Learning Chinese

LOHAS (Lifestyles of Health and Sustainability)/ 乐活 / lè huóA: Have you heard of a lifestyle called "LOHAS?"你听说过有一种生活方式叫做"乐活"吗？(nǐ tīnɡshuōɡuò yǒu yīzhǒnɡ shēnɡhuó fānɡshì jiàozuò "lèhuó" ma?)B: I know it. It is a health and sustainability lifestyle that emphasizes staying close to nature and valuing environmental issues.我知道,它是一种健康而可持续的生活方式,强调贴近自然和对环保问题的重视。(wǒ zhīdào, tāshì yīzhǒnɡ jiànkānɡ ér kě chíxù de shēnɡhuó fānɡshì, qiánɡdiào tiējìn zìrán hé duì huánbǎo wèntí de zhònɡshì.)A: Although this great lifestyle attitude was first proposed by a US sociologist, it is now very common throughout the entire world and has many different interpretations.虽然这个很棒的生活态度最开始是美国社会学家提出来的。但是,它现在在全世界非常普遍,并且有了更多的解读。(suīrán zhèɡè hěnbànɡ de shēnɡhuó tàidù zuìkāishǐ shì měiɡuó shèhuì xuéjiā tíchū láide. dànshì, tā xiànzài zài quánshìjiè fēichánɡ pǔbiàn, bìnɡqiě yǒu le ɡènɡduō dejiědú.)B: I feel the literal meaning of LOHAS is happiness and life. LOHAS adherents are a group of people who value physical and mental health, love the environment, advocating organic products, nature and a simple lifestyle philosophy. This concept's original intentions were very perfect.我觉得乐活的字面意义就是快乐和生活,乐活族也是一群重视身体和心灵健康,关爱环保,崇尚有机,天然,极简生活理念的人。这概念原本的初衷很完美。(wǒ juédé lèhuó de zìmiàn yìyì jiùshì kuàilè hé shēnɡhuó, lèhuózú yěshì yīqún zhònɡshì shēntǐ hé xīnlínɡ jiànkānɡ, ɡuānài huánbǎo,chónɡshànɡ yǒujī, tiānrán, jíjiǎn shēnɡhuó lǐniàn derén. zhè ɡàiniàn yuánběn de chūzhōnɡ hěn wánměi.)

Illustrations: Liu Xidan/GT