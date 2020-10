A vendor shows chicken on sale at a mega marketplace in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 18, 2020. Mega marketplace is a traditional kitchen market located in the Mirpur section of the mega city. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on Oct. 18, 2020 shows vegetables at a mega marketplace in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Mega marketplace is a traditional kitchen market located in the Mirpur section of the mega city. (Xinhua)