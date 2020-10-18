Workers carry out disinfection work at market in Agartala, India

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/18 23:25:45

A worker sanitizes the door of a shop at a market in Agartala, the capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, Oct. 18, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
