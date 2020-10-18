Chinese companies in Brunei host annual economic forum

Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Yu Hong (2nd L) and Haji Mohd Amin Liew (2nd R), Brunei's minister at the Prime Minister's Office and second minister of finance and economy, attend an economic forum hosted by the Chinese Enterprises Association in Brunei (CEAB) in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Oct. 17, 2020. The CEAB hosted its annual economic forum on Saturday under the theme "Mutual Support and Overcoming Difficulties Together." (Photo by Jeffrey Wong/Xinhua)

The Chinese Enterprises Association in Brunei (CEAB) hosted its annual economic forum on Saturday under the theme "Mutual Support and Overcoming Difficulties Together."The forum was supported by the Bank of China Brunei branch and the Chinese embassy in Brunei.During the dialogue session, Haji Mohd Amin Liew, Brunei's minister at the Prime Minister's Office and second minister of finance and economy, thanked members of the CEAB, for providing business opportunities to the local micro, small and medium enterprises and job opportunities to local Bruneians, including the provision of specific training to ensure Brunei's workforce is job-ready and well equipped with industry skills.The minister also gave his views on the current local economic landscape and explained how foreign direct investments can continue to play their roles in growing Brunei's economy as well in the development of the country's priority industries, namely Downstream Oil and Gas, Food, Infocommunications Technology, Tourism and Services.In her speech, Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Yu Hong urged CEAB members to continue to explore business opportunities in Brunei and contribute to the development of local economy and China-Brunei relations.The CEAB was established in July 2016.