Art exhibition marks 80th anniversary of Jiangxi Normal University

Photo: Sina.com

Art exhibition Qing Lan Xiang Ji - Jiangxi Normal University 80th Anniversary Art Exhibition held its opening ceremony at the National Art Museum of China on Wednesday to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the founding of Jiangxi Normal University in Nanchang, East China's Jiangxi Province.The exhibition displays 119 artworks such as oil paintings, Chinese calligraphy works, sculptures and animated films to reflect the university's 8o-year-long tradition and achievements in aesthetic education. The exhibition includes three sections showing representative works of early educators at the university, artworks created by the university's representative alumni as well as artworks created by the current teachers at the College of Fine Arts of Jiangxi Normal University.A seminar was held at the same day to resonate with the art exhibition, during which scholars and participants discussed topics such as art education at the university as well as the history, current situation and future of art education in China.The exhibition is scheduled to end on October 25.