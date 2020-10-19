China will continue to create fair market, welcome US firms in 5G, NEV: senior official

China US Photo: VCG

RELATED ARTICLES: US ban on Huawei comes at cost to suppliers

China will continue to create a fair market environment, and welcome US firms' participation in sectors such as 5G and new energy vehicles in the future, said Xiao Yaqing, head of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Monday.Xiao made the remarks during a video call with delegates from the US-China Business Council (USCBC)'s board of directors. Tom Linebarger, chairman of the USCBC and CEO of Cummins Inc; Craig Allen, President of USCBC, and representatives from General Motors and Qualcomm were all in attendance.Other MIIT officials also joined the meeting.According to a statement from the official website of MIIT, the two sides exchanged in-depth views on China and the US' industrial development cooperation and other issues.In recent years, China's 5G, new energy vehicles and other industries have developed rapidly and the market prospects are broad, Xiao said, noting that China will continue to create a fair market environment and welcome the active participation of US multinational companies."The US-China Business Council has actively made efforts to promote China-US economic and trade relations for many years and hopes to continue to play a greater role in promoting the common and sound development of industries on both sides," Xiao added.Xiao's words echoed China's firm commitment to increased opening-up, despite headwinds of protectionism and the global economic downturn in the shadow of the pandemic. The remarks also come amid the Trump Administration's intensified crackdown on China, during which the 5G sector has been targeted, represented by the US's moves against Chinese tech giant Huawei.Global Times