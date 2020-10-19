‘We Were Born in 2000’ concert to bring 10-day Beijing Music Festival to a close

Ouyang Nana attends a press conference for the Beijing Music Festival's We Were Born in 2000 concert. The concert will close out the 10-day festival on Tuesday. Photo: Courtesy of BMF

The Beijing Music Festival (BMF), the only classical music festival in the world to be held during the COVID-19 pandemic, will come to a close on Tuesday night with the special performance We Were Born in 2000 aiming to pay tribute to the China Philharmonic Orchestra, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The orchestra will share the stage with young musicians such as Yu Mingyue, Lin Ruifeng, Ouyang Nana and Ju Xiaofu, who were all born in 2000, the year the orchestra was established.Yu Long, chairman of the festival, said that after another 20 years, these young musicians will be able to grow into great musicians like Yoyo Ma, Lang Lang and Ning Feng, who have brought great changes to classical music.The 10-day-long festival saw the performance of the Dedicated to 2020 concert, which aimed to deliver an inspiring, positive and brave voice from China to the world amid the pandemic, the Beethoven: Complete Violin Sonatas concerts to mark the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth and the Music At Noon concert series.