‘Yellow River’ scroll shines at National Art Museum of China

The Yellow River painting Photo: Courtesy of National Art Museum of China

A 161.6-meter-long scroll depicting China's Yellow River is on display at the National Art Museum of China alongside 50 other artworks including videos and installation works.The painting portraying more than 30 scenic spots along the 5,464-kilometer-long Yellow River, China's mother river, took painter Wang Keju four years to create.Wang, who donated the painting to the National Art Museum of China, said in the preface to the exhibition that the painting represents his wish to capture the river."Now done, I call it a complete ending, just like how the river runs all the way to the sea, which is the final destination where it returns to peace," he wrote.