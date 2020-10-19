Dashixia Water Control Project under construction in Xinjiang

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2020 shows Dashixia Water Control Project under construction at the Aksu River in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The multi-functional water control project starting from 2019 is expected to take eight and half years to build to facilitate water supply, irrigation and flood control in the river basin. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2020 shows Dashixia Water Control Project under construction at the Aksu River in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The multi-functional water control project starting from 2019 is expected to take eight and half years to build to facilitate water supply, irrigation and flood control in the river basin. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2020 shows Dashixia Water Control Project under construction at the Aksu River in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The multi-functional water control project starting from 2019 is expected to take eight and half years to build to facilitate water supply, irrigation and flood control in the river basin. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2020 shows Dashixia Water Control Project under construction at the Aksu River in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The multi-functional water control project starting from 2019 is expected to take eight and half years to build to facilitate water supply, irrigation and flood control in the river basin. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)