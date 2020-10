Farmers see bumper harvest in Qingdao

A villager airs corns in Guanzhuang Village of Xiagezhuang Township in Laixi City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 19, 2020. Farmers have seen over 3.4 million mu (about 226,667 hectares) of corn fields in Qingdao a bumper harvest recently. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

