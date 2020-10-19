Autumn scenery of populus euphratica forest in Inner Mongolia

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/19 22:29:07

Photo taken on Oct. 18, 2020 shows the autumn scenery of the populus euphratica forest in Ejin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)


 

Posted in: CHINA
