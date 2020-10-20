Hungarian movies to be screened at China National Film Museum

Poster for the Hungarian screening season Photo: Courtesy of Beijing New Film Association

The China National Film Museum and Beijing New Film Association kicked off their new film screening season, which focuses on Hungarian films, on Tuesday.A part of these organizations' international film screening project, the new season will feature five Hungarian films: Loop (2016) starring Isti Madarász, Little Harbour (2017) starring Iveta Grofova, Kincsem: Bet on Revenge (2017), Mom and Other Loonies in the Family (2015) and One Day (2018).According to the organizers, these films cover topics including family relationships, historical changes and human communication.The season will end on Sunday.