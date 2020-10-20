Event to greet upcoming Double Ninth Festival held in Hangzhou

Senior residents watch a performance in Longmen ancient town of Fuyang in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 20, 2020. An event to greet the upcoming Double Ninth Festival, also known as Chongyang Festival, was held in the ancient town on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Actors perform traditional opera in Longmen ancient town of Fuyang in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 20, 2020. An event to greet the upcoming Double Ninth Festival, also known as Chongyang Festival, was held in the ancient town on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)