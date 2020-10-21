Lessons on traditional Chinese medicine introduced to schools across China

A pharmacist demonstrates how to process traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) herbs in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 21, 2020. Lessons on TCM were introduced to schools across the country to welcome the annual World Traditional Medicine Day which falls on Oct. 22. (Photo by Zhu Dayong/Xinhua)

Students learn to dispense traditional Chinese medicinal materials under the instruction of a pharmacist in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 21, 2020. Lessons on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) were introduced to schools across the country to welcome the annual World Traditional Medicine Day which falls on Oct. 22. (Photo by Jia Minjie/Xinhua)

A doctor feels the pulse of a pupil during a lesson on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) at a primary school in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 21, 2020. Lessons on TCM were introduced to schools across the country to welcome the annual World Traditional Medicine Day which falls on Oct. 22. (Photo by Li Mingfa/Xinhua)

Students learn knowledge of traditional Chinese medicinal materials under the instruction of a medical worker in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 21, 2020. Lessons on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) were introduced to schools across the country to welcome the annual World Traditional Medicine Day which falls on Oct. 22. (Photo by Cao Jianxiong/Xinhua)