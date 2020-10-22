China’s foreign trade grows despite drop in global numbers in Q3: report

GDP Photo: VCG

Global trade numbers dropped by 5 percent year-on-year in the third quarter this year, but China’s imports and exports bucked the trend and rose, showing signs of recovery, according to a report from the Xinhua News Agency, citing a report released by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development on Wednesday.According to Xinhua, the report shows that the global trade volume improved after a 19 percent year-on-year drop in the second quarter, and fell by 5 percent year-on-year in the third quarter.The report also predicted that the global trade volume in the fourth quarter will fall by 3 percent year-on-year, and the annual decline will be between 7 percent and 9 percent this year.Meanwhile, China's foreign trade has recovered significantly, with exports achieving a strong rebound of about 10 percent year-on-year; imports also stabilized in July and August, and grew at a faster pace in September, which was far above expectations.Imports are expected to increase further in the next quarter due to the country’s vast consumption potential, analysts said.Economists and analysts also said the strong growth is expected to prevent the world from a deeper fallout, and a booming Chinese economy will also accelerate the pace of global recovery.China's GDP grew 4.9 percent in the third quarter, bringing the growth in the first three quarters to 0.7 percent from a year ago. This is the first positive cumulative GDP growth since the outbreak of the coronavirus, and China could also possibly be the only major global economy that will see positive growth for the year.The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected the global economy will contract by 4.4 percent in 2020, 0.8 percentage points above the June forecast, according to its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) report released last week.China's growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic is a positive impulse for the world economy and could benefit commodity exporters and countries that are connected to the Chinese economy through global value chains, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday.Global Times