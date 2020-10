A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks on a street in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, Oct. 22, 2020. Malaysia reported 847 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, bringing the national total to 23,804. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

A woman receives a COVID-19 swab test in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, Oct. 22, 2020. Malaysia reported 847 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, bringing the national total to 23,804. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)