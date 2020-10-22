Thai actress’ legal action against cyber bullies wins applause from Chinese netizens

Photo: Sina Weibo

Thai actress Peeranee Kongthai, better known as Matt, who took 11 cyber bullies who slandered her online to court in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday won the applause of Chinese netizens on Chinese social media on Thursday.The 31-year-old actress has been suffering cyber bullying for a long time, and she decided to sue and claim compensation of 1 million Thai baht ($31,979.5).One of the defendants was summoned to court on Monday. She apologized to Matt, saying that she felt Matt's pain, Chinese News site BTV reported.Matt said that she will sue another 100 cyber bullies in the future. Although she has received a lot of private messages of apology, she claimed she will not forgive them.The star's move has gained a lot of support from Chinese netizens, with many saying on Chinese social media that Chinese stars who suffer online abuse could follow Matt's step."Chinese stars can think about doing it as well. The Internet is not a place outside the law, nor is it a garbage dump for people's negative energy. Everyone should take responsibility for their actions," one Chinese netizen commented on China's twitter-like Sina Weibo."It seems that the cyber bullies are everywhere, and the cyber violence has no border," another netizen wrote.Chinese fans have shown concern for many celebrities not only in China, but also in South Korea including K-pop star Lisa, a Thai member of South Korean girl band Blackpink, after she received death threats on social media.