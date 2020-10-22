Lawyers from HK and Macao SARs can qualify to practice in the GBA

Photo:VCG

Qualified Hong Kong legal practitioners and Macao practicing lawyers who have passed the lawyer practice examination in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and obtained qualifications to practice law in Chinese mainland may engage in legal affairs in nine cities in South China's Guangdong Province, according to an announcement of pilot measures published by China's State Council on Thursday.According to the announcement, Hong Kong and Macao legal practitioners applying to take the examination are required to be Chinese citizens with permanent residency in the Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions who support the Constitution of the People's Republic of China and the Basic Law of Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR.The candidates are required to have at least 5 years' experience, able to write legal documents in Chinese and conduct business activities in Putonghua, and not have been punished for violations of professional ethics, nor have a bad reputation.Registrants must attend legal training organized by China's Ministry of Justice prior to taking the examination.Hong Kong and Macao legal practitioners who have obtained a lawyer's practice certificate in the GBA may handle some civil and commercial legal affairs (including litigation business and non-litigation business) applicable to the laws of the Chinese mainland in nine cities within the GBA.A person who has obtained a lawyer's practice certificate in the GBA may be employed by a Chinese mainland law firm or a Hong Kong, Macao and Chinese mainland partnership law firm or become a partner in a Chinese mainland law firm in nine cities within the GBA.The pilot period will last three years.