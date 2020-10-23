View of Majiagou scenic area in Xiaojin County, SW China

Photo taken on Oct. 21, 2020 shows a view of the Majiagou scenic area in Xiaojin County of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Majiagou scenic area features diverse landscapes ranging from snow mountains and alpine lakes to waterfalls and grassy marshlands in a 100-square-kilometer land.Photo:Xinhua

