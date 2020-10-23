Autumn scenery of West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2020 shows boats sailing on the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2020 shows boats sailing on the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2020 shows people enjoying themselves at an island in the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2020 shows boats sailing on the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2020 shows the autumn scenery of the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2020 shows the autumn scenery of the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.Photo:Xinhua