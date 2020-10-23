Shenzhen launches three sightseeing bus lines for tourists

People take a sightseeing bus in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 22, 2020. Shenzhen on Thursday launched three sightseeing bus lines for tourists, which respectively showcase the culture, technology and night view of the city.Photo:Xinhua

A man takes photos in a sightseeing bus in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 22, 2020. Shenzhen on Thursday launched three sightseeing bus lines for tourists, which respectively showcase the culture, technology and night view of the city.Photo:Xinhua

A sightseeing bus is seen in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 22, 2020. Shenzhen on Thursday launched three sightseeing bus lines for tourists, which respectively showcase the culture, technology and night view of the city. Photo:Xinhua

A woman takes photos in a sightseeing bus in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 22, 2020. Shenzhen on Thursday launched three sightseeing bus lines for tourists, which respectively showcase the culture, technology and night view of the city. Photo:Xinhua

A journalist takes photos in a sightseeing bus in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 22, 2020. Shenzhen on Thursday launched three sightseeing bus lines for tourists, which respectively showcase the culture, technology and night view of the city.Photo:Xinhua