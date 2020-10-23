Scenery of red leaves in Hongfeng Mountain of Chaiguan Township, N China

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/23 14:49:13

People enjoy the scenery of red leaves in Hongfeng Mountain of Chaiguan Township in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 22, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

