People enjoy autumn scenery in London

A woman enjoys the autumn colours at Holland Park in London, Britain, Oct. 22, 2020.Photo:Xinhua
A peacock is seen at Holland Park in London, Britain, Oct. 22, 2020.Photo:Xinhua
People enjoy the autumn colours at Holland Park in London, Britain, Oct. 22, 2020.Photo:Xinhua
Fish are seen in a pond with fallen leaves at Holland Park in London, Britain, Oct. 22, 2020.Photo:Xinhua
People enjoy the autumn colours at Holland Park in London, Britain, Oct. 22, 2020.Photo:Xinhua
People enjoy the autumn colours at Holland Park in London, Britain, Oct. 22, 2020.Photo:Xinhua