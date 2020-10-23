People enjoy autumn scenery in London

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/23 14:59:52

A woman enjoys the autumn colours at Holland Park in London, Britain, Oct. 22, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

A peacock is seen at Holland Park in London, Britain, Oct. 22, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

People enjoy the autumn colours at Holland Park in London, Britain, Oct. 22, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

Fish are seen in a pond with fallen leaves at Holland Park in London, Britain, Oct. 22, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

People enjoy the autumn colours at Holland Park in London, Britain, Oct. 22, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

People enjoy the autumn colours at Holland Park in London, Britain, Oct. 22, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

