People enjoy autumn scenery in London

A woman enjoys the autumn colours at Holland Park in London, Britain, Oct. 22, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

A peacock is seen at Holland Park in London, Britain, Oct. 22, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

People enjoy the autumn colours at Holland Park in London, Britain, Oct. 22, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Fish are seen in a pond with fallen leaves at Holland Park in London, Britain, Oct. 22, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

People enjoy the autumn colours at Holland Park in London, Britain, Oct. 22, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

People enjoy the autumn colours at Holland Park in London, Britain, Oct. 22, 2020.Photo:Xinhua