Event to greet upcoming Senior's Day held in Xi'an

Kindergarten children present greeting cards to the elderly at a community in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 23, 2020. An event to greet the upcoming Senior's Day, also known as the Double Ninth Festival or the Chongyang Festival, was held in the community on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Actresses perform for the elderly at a community in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 23, 2020. An event to greet the upcoming Senior's Day, also known as the Double Ninth Festival or the Chongyang Festival, was held in the community on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

The elderly show the greeting cards they received at a community in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 23, 2020. An event to greet the upcoming Senior's Day, also known as the Double Ninth Festival or the Chongyang Festival, was held in the community on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

An elderly prepares to taste a piece of cake during a collective birthday party for the elderly at a community in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 23, 2020. An event to greet the upcoming Senior's Day, also known as the Double Ninth Festival or the Chongyang Festival, was held in the community on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)