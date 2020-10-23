Highlights of yoga competition at 6th Jiangxi province national fitness game

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/23 17:43:16

Competitors of Nanchang city team attend the yoga competition at the 6th Jiangxi province national fitness game in Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)


 

A competitor of Yingtan city team attends the yoga competition at the 6th Jiangxi province national fitness game in Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)


 

A competitor of Yingtan city team attends the yoga competition at the 6th Jiangxi province national fitness game in Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)


 

Competitors of Yichun city team attend the yoga competition at the 6th Jiangxi province national fitness game in Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)


 

Posted in: CHINA
