Autumn scenery of desert poplar forest along Tarim River in Xinjiang

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/23 17:45:39

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2020 shows the autumn scenery of desert poplar (populus euphratica) forest along the Tarim River in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)


 

Posted in: CHINA
