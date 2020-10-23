Australian govt should listen to rational voices from business, promote bilateral relations: FM

Zhao Lijian

The Australian govt should pay attention to rational voices from business and industry and try to get bilateral relations back on track, Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, said on Friday.Zhao's comment came after the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) released a survey on Thursday, showing that 25 percent of those surveyed believe contact with Asia, especially China, should be one of the key tasks of the government.The survey, which was conducted among 1,777 AICD members, said the members have substantially upgraded the importance they attach to engagement with Asia, and 28 percent of those surveyed said that Canberra has been too confrontational in its approach to Beijing.Recently, more people in Australia have advocated an adjustment of the government's China policy toward improving bilateral relations based on national interests, and "these objective and rational voices should gain the Australian government's attention," Zhao said.Maintaining healthy and stable development of China-Australia relations is in the fundamental interests of the people of the country, Zhao said.Australia should do more to promote mutual trust and cooperation, and get China-Australia relations back on track at an early date, Zhao added.Nearly 200 Australian companies are set to take part in the third China International Import Expo (CIIE), which is scheduled to be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, marking the highest number yet of Australian companies participating in the national-level event.Australian companies from a range of sectors including food, agriculture, medicine and trade will exhibit products and services at the CIIE, with the number of companies rising by 20 percent year-on-year, the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) said in a statement.Australia attaches importance to strengthening economic and trade relations with China, Austrade said, noting that it hopes to generate mutual benefits for companies from both countries through a variety of cooperation mechanisms while introducing premium Australian products and services to Chinese consumers.On Tuesday, about 3,600 high-quality Australian cattle arrived in China at Qinzhou Port, in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region - a move that signals ongoing trade between China and Australia despite foreign media accusations that China is imposing "political revenge" through a trade ban.Recently, the Brisbane City Council in Queensland, Australia voted to "commemorate the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the sister city relationship between Brisbane and Chongqing."Zhao said on Friday that the mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Australia and the friendship between the people have laid a solid foundation for the development of China-Australia relations.We support the joint efforts of locals and people from all walks of life to continuously enhance understanding, foster friendship, and deepen cooperation, so as to accumulate more "positive energy" for the improvement of bilateral relations, Zhao said.