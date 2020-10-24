DPP's arms-sales statement sends provocative message, but leads nowhere: spokesperson

File photo:China Military

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday said that a recent statement by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan on its latest arms deals with the United States is a thinly-veiled military provocation and threat against the mainland.Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, was referring to the triumphant remarks by the defense authority on the island that missiles and rockets in two of the three sales plans, approved by the United States, are capable of reaching coastal areas of the mainland.This has, once again, laid bare the DPP's lies of the so-called "non-provocative" policy on the cross-Strait relations, said Zhu.It speaks to the fact that the "Taiwan independence" forces and their separatist activities have constituted an existential threat to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, she said.The mainland has the will, confidence, and capability to uphold national sovereignty and territorial integrity, said the spokesperson.The DPP's continuous escalation of efforts to seek "Taiwan independence" will lead nowhere, she added.