Persimmon festival held to help increase incomes of local residents in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang

A farmer prepares to pick persimmons in Meili Village of Linpu Township in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 23, 2020. With nearly 1,500 persimmon trees bearing fruit, the Meili Village is expecting a harvest this year. The local government launched an autumn persimmon festival on Friday with various activities, ranging from persimmon picking, photographing, country music carnival, to intangible cultural heritage exhibition and farm product sale, in an effort to promote rural tourism and help increase the incomes of local residents.Photo:Xinhua

Farmers pick persimmons in Meili Village of Linpu Township in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 23, 2020. With nearly 1,500 persimmon trees bearing fruit, the Meili Village is expecting a harvest this year. The local government launched an autumn persimmon festival on Friday with various activities, ranging from persimmon picking, photographing, country music carnival, to intangible cultural heritage exhibition and farm product sale, in an effort to promote rural tourism and help increase the incomes of local residents.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 23, 2020 shows persimmon trees at a tea garden in Meili Village of Linpu Township in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. With nearly 1,500 persimmon trees bearing fruit, the Meili Village is expecting a harvest this year. The local government launched an autumn persimmon festival on Friday with various activities, ranging from persimmon picking, photographing, country music carnival, to intangible cultural heritage exhibition and farm product sale, in an effort to promote rural tourism and help increase the incomes of local residents.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 23, 2020 shows persimmon trees at a tea garden in Meili Village of Linpu Township in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. With nearly 1,500 persimmon trees bearing fruit, the Meili Village is expecting a harvest this year. The local government launched an autumn persimmon festival on Friday with various activities, ranging from persimmon picking, photographing, country music carnival, to intangible cultural heritage exhibition and farm product sale, in an effort to promote rural tourism and help increase the incomes of local residents.Photo:Xinhua