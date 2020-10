LEGO minifigures are seen during a Minifigure Art Show in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 23, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

LEGO minifigures are seen during a Minifigure Art Show in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 23, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

LEGO minifigures are seen during a Minifigure Art Show in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 23, 2020.Photo:Xinhua