People prepare for upcoming 3rd China Int'l Import Expo in Shanghai

Photo shows decorated columns with various languages at the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 23, 2020. The 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) will kick off on Nov. 5.Photo:Xinhua

Photo shows decorations at the west entrance of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 23, 2020. The 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) will kick off on Nov. 5.Photo:Xinhua

Photo shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 23, 2020. The 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) will kick off on Nov. 5.Photo:Xinhua

A staff member works in the opening ceremony hall of the 3rd China International Import Expo in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 23, 2020. The 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) will kick off on Nov. 5.Photo:Xinhua

Photo shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 23, 2020. The 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) will kick off on Nov. 5.Photo:Xinhua

Photo shows a billboard captioned with the theme of the 3rd China International Import Expo outside the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 23, 2020. The 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) will kick off on Nov. 5.Photo:Xinhua

Photo shows the exterior of the Registration Center of the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 23, 2020. The Registration Center of the 3rd CIIE opened on Friday.Photo:Xinhua