National forest fire-fighting rescue skills competition kicks off in Fuzhou

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 24, 2020 shows rescue brigade members competing during a forest fire-fighting competition at Dengyun Reservoir in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. A national forest fire-fighting rescue skills competition kicked off in Fuzhou on Thursday, with more than 100 firefighters from special rescue brigades participating in the event. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Rescue brigade members compete during a forest fire-fighting competition at Dengyun Reservoir in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 24, 2020. A national forest fire-fighting rescue skills competition kicked off in Fuzhou on Thursday, with more than 100 firefighters from special rescue brigades participating in the event. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

